adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €320.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €284.05 ($330.29).

ADS stock opened at €285.80 ($332.33) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €298.29 and its 200-day moving average is €280.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

