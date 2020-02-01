ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.50. 41,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,154. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

