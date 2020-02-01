Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.