Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Down 8.4%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares traded down 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.17, 1,834,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,714,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

ABEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,312,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 350,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

