AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $1,799,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. 13,862,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

