Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Down 5.5%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.32 and last traded at $59.36, 907,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 586,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 23.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

