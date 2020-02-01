99,800 Shares in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of Curo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Curo Group by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Curo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 377,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $438.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.40. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 over the last 90 days. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

