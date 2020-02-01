9,637 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,637 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

AU traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.36. 3,540,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.95. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

