894 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,066,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $116.24. 4,369,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,119. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

