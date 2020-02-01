88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.25. 88 Energy shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 33,074,366 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.94.

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

