812 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paycom Software by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $318.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $145.92 and a twelve month high of $325.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.