6,151 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,822. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.