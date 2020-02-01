$586.23 Million in Sales Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post $586.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $597.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.50 million. ViaSat reported sales of $554.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.65. 471,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,248. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.73 and a beta of 0.82. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

