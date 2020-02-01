58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.66.

WUBA stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in 58.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,047,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in 58.com by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in 58.com by 231.9% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

