58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
WUBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.66.
WUBA stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in 58.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,047,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in 58.com by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in 58.com by 231.9% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
58.com Company Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
