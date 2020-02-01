500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WBAI stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. 500.com has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $294.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBAI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 500.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 500.com by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 500.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 500.com by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 500.com during the third quarter worth $76,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

