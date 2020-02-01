500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WBAI stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. 500.com has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $294.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
500.com Company Profile
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.
