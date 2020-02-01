$5.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to post $5.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.94 million, with estimates ranging from $19.33 million to $23.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $64,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. 507,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,117. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $644.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

