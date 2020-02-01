4,853 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 300,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,167. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.