$478.87 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will post $478.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.60 million and the highest is $485.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $500.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

CVA traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.50 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Covanta by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Covanta by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

