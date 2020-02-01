4,228 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. United Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

