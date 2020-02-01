4,131 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

