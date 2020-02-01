$4.98 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce $4.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.61 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $21.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $21.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $25.94 million to $34.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%.

Several research firms have commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SBBP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,952. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

