3,732 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 411,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

