3,493 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 106,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 918,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,990. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $30.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

