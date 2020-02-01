34,406 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,406 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Walmart comprises 4.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

