$32.52 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $32.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $120.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.25 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million.

ATRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 993,787 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,757,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 433,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 958,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $618.64 million, a PE ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

