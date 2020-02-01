314,500 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 314,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 213,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,467. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

