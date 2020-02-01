$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to announce sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

