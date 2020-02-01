$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.08 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

NYSE:CL traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,590,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

