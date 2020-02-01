$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,452. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $104.30 and a 52-week high of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.