$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LKQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. LKQ has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.