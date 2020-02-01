$28.74 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $28.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.97 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $106.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.06 million to $106.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.21 million, with estimates ranging from $136.05 million to $136.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Fiverr International stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 154,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

