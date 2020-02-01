2,683 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.23. 282,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,043. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $122.95 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

