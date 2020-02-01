$264.97 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce sales of $264.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.18 million and the highest is $268.48 million. Etsy posted sales of $200.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $812.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.69 million to $816.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.61 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Etsy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 966,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1,516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 761,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

