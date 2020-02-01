$201.33 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post $201.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.07 million to $228.28 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $594.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.55 million to $621.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $764.16 million, with estimates ranging from $699.81 million to $855.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 235,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 495,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

