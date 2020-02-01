$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 896,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,169. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Leidos has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

