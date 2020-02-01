1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
NYSE FIV opened at $9.24 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile
