1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Tops $58.49 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00015656 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $58.49 million and $112,934.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 168.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00140009 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005848 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,199 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.