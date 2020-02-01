1,827 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 9,379,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

