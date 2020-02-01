17,700 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 467,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $9,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 247,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

