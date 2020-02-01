$149.16 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $149.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.66 million. Cars.com posted sales of $164.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $603.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.15 million to $605.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $596.22 million, with estimates ranging from $581.12 million to $611.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 822,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,590. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

