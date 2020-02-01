1,487 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Marriott International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

