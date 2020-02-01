1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PIH opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.48. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

