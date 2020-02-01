1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
PIH opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.48. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.
1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.
About 1347 Property Insurance
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.
