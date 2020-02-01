1,280 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,805. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.97 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

