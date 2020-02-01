12,606 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BRF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 254,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BRF by 423.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BRF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRF by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 397.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 339,744 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. 2,269,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
