12,606 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BRF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 254,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BRF by 423.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BRF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRF by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 397.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 339,744 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. 2,269,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

