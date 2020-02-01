$122.36 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to report sales of $122.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.28 million and the lowest is $114.84 million. Imax posted sales of $108.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $393.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.23 million to $404.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $400.62 million, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Imax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 995,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Imax has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

