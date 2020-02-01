10,000 Shares in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,277.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 154,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $11,008,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $9,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

AYX stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $477,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,061 shares of company stock valued at $17,220,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

