1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.19, approximately 1,014,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 631,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $975.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

