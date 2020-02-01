1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Earnings Results

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-Flowers.Com updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

