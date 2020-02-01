$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 864,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

