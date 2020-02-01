$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.14. Jacobs Engineering reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.53. 1,185,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,011. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $98.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.